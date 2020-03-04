Omaha Film Festival this week highlights locals

A Creighton University graduate who found himself on the big screen is back in the metro after more than a decade.

The Omaha Film Festival is being held at Aksarben Cinema through Sunday. (WOWT)

Bryan McClure and other professionals from around the country will be at Aksarben Cinema for the Omaha Film Festival this weekend, which has built careers in filmmaking.

McClure said while he graduated from Creighton with a degree in graphic design, he never planned to be in the entertainment industry.

About a decade later, McClure finds himself back at the Omaha Film Festival where he used to volunteer.

It helped get his foot in the door and learn the ropes of showbiz.

“I feel like God called me to this place. I started taking classes at the Omaha community Playhouse when I first started acting.

Then I got involved with Marc Longbrake here at the festival,” McClure said. “Things just started falling into place.”

McClure said 10 years ago Longbrake brought him to film sets around the metro.

That experience helped bring McClure to this year’s festival entry, “In Other Words,” a romantic comedy featuring actor Chris Kattan.

McClure has the leading role.

“It’s just like, cool to come back here and show everyone that I grew up with what all the hard work that I’ve been doing has amounted to,” he said.

Another filmmaker being highlighted at the festival is Kate Brewer, who has worked in locations like Morocco and cities across the U.S.

“I’ve lived and worked in different markets, like L.A. and Washington, D.C. But what I found in Omaha is that people are really excited about just making things - and making things happen,” Brewer said.

Brewer has two films making their debut this weekend - “Knots,” and “The Murder King,” an accomplishment she credits to the support and talent coming out of the metro.

“Not a lot of people outside Omaha really understand how great it is here, especially for up and coming filmmakers. So to find such an intensely strong creative scene, it was very surprising but highly encouraging,” she said.