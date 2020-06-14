Omaha Farmers Markets busy despite pandemic precautions

Summertime means crowds of folks are out enjoying the sun and shopping at farmers markets.

But in the midst of a global pandemic -- one vendor said a lot of changes have been made to keep themselves and customers safe.

“These are Morgan’s Munchies. They are all-natural dog treats made with human-grade ingredients,” said Lauren Hubka, owner of Morgan’s Munchies.

This is Hubka’s first year selling her dog treats at the Omaha Farmers Market.

“This will be my third year at a market. This is my first year at the Omaha market. But I’ve done Beatrice, I’ve done one in Fairbury. Just a couple of smaller towns,” she said.

This year’s Omaha Farmers Market looks a lot different. Saturday and Sunday’s markets are now held in new locations -- and each vendor needs to follow specific health protocols.

The biggest difference is the hand wash station. You'll see it at every booth at the market. It's for personal use but any of the customers can ask to come up and wash their hands.

The hand wash station must hold more than five gallons of warm water, have towels, soap, and something to drain into.

“We are required to wear gloves while we are handling product or money. Also, if there is more than two people, one is supposed to be touching the product and one is supposed to be touching money,” Hubka explained.

Every vendor is also wearing a mask -- the majority of customers were as well, even though it's not required.

Even with the changes - customers didn't seem to be deterred.

“I think people are eager to get back out. People were really respectful. I had a lot more people asking me about flavors, asking me about ingredients instead of just coming up and touching and grabbing

everything,” Hubka said.

A good sign for these small businesses that have missed out on other opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the first event we've done since January. And that's it's tough, it's really tough. Especially when a lot of these shows and craft shows and like this and farmers markets is how we make our

business,” Hubka said.

In addition to the changes for vendors -- guests are kept socially distant by chalked markers in front of booths.