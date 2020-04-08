Omaha Farmers Market to open in June instead of May

The Omaha Farmers Market will open the first weekend of June instead of May while extra precautions will be put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said in an announcement Wednesday.

Following recommendations by the Douglas County Health Department, the market will open June 6 in the Old Market and June 7 in Aksarben Village.

The location in each district may change to accommodate social distancing.

More information will be available in the near future at omahafarmersmarket.org.