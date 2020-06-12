Omaha Farmers Market makes changes to new safety rules following opening weekend

The Omaha Farmers Market continues for another weekend under their health and safety policies. After reviewing the opening weekend, organizers have made some changes.

“Health and safety are our top priorities,” said Vic Gutman, Omaha Farmers Market Executive Director. “We truly appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we make adjustments to increase safety.”

• Seniors, those with underlying health conditions, and expectant mothers are recommended to shop the downtown location on Saturdays. The Old Market is less crowded and allows staff to organize a separate entrance line for seniors and other vulnerable populations during the first hour.

• At both locations, the market’s first hour is intended for seniors, those with underlying health conditions, and expectant mothers.

• On Sunday, at Baxter Arena, the layout of Lot 26 has been adjusted to help improve traffic flow.

• In order to prevent overcrowding, all shoppers must enter through a single entrance. This is a major change from previous years, and it is essential for everyone’s safety. During the peak wait times, the anticipated wait on Saturdays in the Old Market is 5 minutes. On Sundays at Baxter Arena, it’s 9 minutes.

• Staff will be enforcing social distancing in the entrance lines and the market itself. Please stay 6 feet apart at all times.

Organizers are also highly encouraging guests to wear masks and to remember that only services animals are allowed.

