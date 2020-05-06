Omaha Farmers Market announces new locations and guidelines

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, The Omaha Farmers Market announced new locations for first weekend in June.

According to a news release, The Markets will open the first weekend in June and follow social distancing guidelines. The release also states vendors will be spaced out by ten feet and organizers will control the size of crowds within the market area. The Markets will also only allow locally grown produce and pre-packaged food to be sold. The first hour of each market will be designated for seniors, people with underlying health conditions and soon-to-be mothers.

“We know this is a challenging and uncertain time for growers, farmers, businesses, and for the community," said Omaha Farmers Market’s Executive Director, Vic Gutman. "The Market has been working hard to establish health and safety policies and public health requirements. We want to stay open to support our local vendors during these tough times, but we also want to make sure we are keeping our community safe.”

The Omaha Farmers Market will continue to operate on Saturdays and Sundays, but the locations have slightly changed to accommodate social distancing. The Market will take place in the following locations:

• Saturdays (June 6 – Mid-October, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Old Market - City Parking Garage – Top Level (1011 Jackson Street)

• Sundays (June 7 – Mid-October, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Baxter Arena Parking Lot 26 (2425 S 67th Street), across from Aksarben Village

For additional information and resources, visit www.omahafarmersmarket.org

