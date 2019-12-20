Omaha Event Center reaches out to couples stranded by Noah's wedding venue

Several frantic couples are getting help as they search for a new wedding hall. Thursday Six on Your Side reported the sudden closing of Noah’s Event Venue in west Omaha.

Brandon Henslee and Paige Higginbotham are getting married in three months. Not only are they scrambling to find a new wedding site but her parents paid nearly $6,000 to Noah’s and have only a promise of a refund.

Our story caught the attention of Omaha Event Group. They have three large venues in the metro so chances are good for matching a wedding date this late. The staff will also help couples stressed by the cost of booking another hall.

Beth Reher with Omaha Event Group said, “Because obviously that’s really been hurting them. So we’re here to lower our prices a little bit, give them a deal so we can get them in here for their wedding.”

Greg Cutchall, CEO of Omaha Event Group said, “You know people are going to be more skeptical now when they book events. But I think the fact that we are locally owned and operated, my company has been here 40 years so we’re not going anywhere, we’re not going to leave anybody high and dry.”

About a half dozen couples who booked Noah’s have contacted Omaha Event Group. Paige and Brandon are among those looking into the offer.

