LIVE AT 3:30PM -- Omaha, Douglas County officials give COVID-19 response update

In a live news conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour are planning to give an update on the developments in the county's COVID-19 response.

In the interest of preventing exposure, city stall will not be present at the update, and measures are being taken to limit the number of area newsroom personnel at the news conference.

