National Take Back Day collects thousands of prescription drugs, vaping materials in Omaha

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration collected 882,919 pounds of unwanted, unused, or expired vaping products and prescription medications at the 18th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in October.

Nebraska residents discarded 4,390 pounds and the DEA Omaha division collected 22,067 total pounds from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota collection sites.

This take-back day was the first time the DEA accepted vaping devices and cartridges.

“The DEA wishes to thank all of our local, tribal, state and federal law enforcement partners who helped make this Take Back event successful,” Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr. said. “Collectively, we removed over 22,000 pounds of powerfully addictive and potentially deadly medications from falling into the wrong hands.”

Anyone who was not able to drop off items on the National Take-Back Day can find safe disposal sites by visiting their website.