Omaha Councilman Ben Gray to introduce resolution surrounding death of George Floyd

Omaha City Council member Ben Gray wants to give people here in Omaha an opportunity to share their thoughts on the tragic events in Minneapolis surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after being detained by Minneapolis Police. His death sparked protests across the country.

Here in Omaha, there was a peaceful protest yesterday in front of Omaha’s Northeast Police Precinct.

Councilman Gray says while Floyd’s death is tragic it shined a bright light on the inequalities that people of color face every day, around the country and here in Omaha. Gray plans to introduce a resolution to express the council’s displeasure of the actions of police involved in detaining Floyd.

“It gives people a voice who wants to be heard who are frustrated and who are angry and who quite frankly this city needs to hear from, number one, but number two and the main reason I’m doing this is to once that resolution is done I’m sending a copy of that to the family,” said Gray.

There will be time for public comment after Councilman Gray introduces his resolution at Tuesday’s council meeting. Gray says it will give people in the Omaha community a chance to voice their opinions on how people of color are treated here in Omaha, and across the country.

