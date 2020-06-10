Omaha, Council Bluffs residents evaluate Tuesday night's storm damage

Last night’s storm brought high wind and heavy rain to our area, and for some people, the storm also brought a little extra work.

Heavy rain flooded Council Bluffs’ streets last night making driving a bit of a challenge.

People who live in Council Bluffs say it didn’t take long for all that water to find its way into the city’s sewer system.

This morning city streets in the Bluffs are mostly dry but the high winds left behind some damage. A downed tree blocked the road into Fairmount Park this morning.

In the city, Fred Mears has a pile of branches that fell victim to last night’s wind.

“Hey it was blowing like crazy really blowing hard it would let up a little and then come back and blow harder yet,” said Mears.

Over in Omaha, Bridget Brooks has part of her neighbor’s tree on top of her house. Bridget was at home having dinner with her husband. They didn’t even know the big branch had come down.

“Not until I came outside, it just sounded like thunder the house shook but that happens sometimes,” said Brooks.

High winds blew through Beaver Lake. All that wind made a lot of work for Brad Kassube and his family.

Brad says he lost two trees that had been in his yard for years.

“We planted these over 20 years ago they were probably only two inches around,” said Kassube. “It’s kind of just like losing a pet when you plant something and you have it all those years and nurture and it provides you shade and boom in a minute it’s gone.”

Brad and his family will clean up the broken trees that the storm left behind and think about how lucky they really are.

“Considering what’s going on in the world today not really a big problem it’s just a tree and we’ll go out and plant another one this week,” said Kassube.

