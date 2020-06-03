Omaha, Council Bluffs first responders receive special lunch

Metro first responders were surprised with a special lunch today.

Volunteers worked throughout the morning to pack the lunches that were taken to fire stations, dispatch centers, and police precincts in Omaha and Council Bluffs.

The First Responder Foundation says volunteers do this once a year to show appreciation.

Allen Batschelet, the First Responders Foundation president said, "It's a tough job so we want to let them know we appreciate what they do and how they go about doing it. We are blessed to have a real professional, first-class—first responder force here in the greater Omaha area."

Omaha Steaks, Nebraska Furniture Mart and Chick-Fil-A, all helped to donate meals today.

