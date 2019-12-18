Omaha City Councilman gets 4 years probation for not filing tax returns

Omaha City Councilman Vincent Palermo was sentenced to four years probation Wednesday morning for failing to file his tax returns.

The government recommended 6-12 months in prison.

"I fail to see the benefits to the public by sending him to prison," the judge said.

Palermo, who represents the city's fourth district, pleaded guilty in September to three counts of willful failure to file income tax returns for 2012, 2013, and 2014 tax years.

His attorney, James Martin Davis, noted earlier this month that the guilty plea for not filing three years of tax returns is a misdemeanor, not a felony.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.