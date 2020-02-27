Omaha City Council votes down hiring contractors to fix potholes

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said she was disappointed in the Omaha City Council’s decision Tuesday not to hire contractors to help city work crews fill potholes if needed.

Potholes forced a stretch of 144th Street, from Q to U streets, closed in Millard in March 2019.

The Council voted down the proposal for using contractors to help fill potholes with a $1 million cap. On a 3-3 vote, Councilman Pete Festersen was absent and a tie means the proposal fails.

Opponents of the plan said the city should hire more city workers to do the job.

Stothert said the plan was to have contractors at the ready in case they were needed to help city work crews.

“Work is being done. You can see potholes filled with fresh asphalt across the city,” she said. “It’s city work crews doing the work. Some council members believe that’s the way it should be.

Councilman Vinny Palermo said he believes the true way to fix the potholes is not to hire contractors.

“It's to invest and add more public employees in the City of Omaha,” he said.

Stothert said in 2019 there were so many potholes to fill, she put the idea of hiring outside help before the council as an emergency contract.

Councilman Chris Jerram said he did not like the fact that Omaha Public Works was waiting until the last minute to put the proposal on the council’s agenda.

“Particularly when they had open, vacant, unfilled positions in our own department,” he added.

Jerram said he thinks it would cost more money to hire outside help. Stothert said hiring more people to work on the potholes does not make sense when the city could hire contractors on an as-needed basis.

“Why would we go ahead and hire 36 more? Pay healthcare, pay pensions, pay benefits, pay a year’s salary where we might have a winter like this year and only need it for a month? I mean, it makes no sense at all,” Stothert said.

“It makes a lot more sense to the taxpayers that we are using their dollars wisely.”

Stothert added if more potholes crop up than expected this year, the city would re-evaluate its stance.

Any contract over $20,000 has to be approved by the City Council but if extra help is needed, contractors could still be called in, she said.

“We could hire them week-by-week for example and not exceed a certain amount of money. It would be more of an administrative decision than a City Council decision,” she said.

Stothert said more than 68,000 potholes were filled in the city in 2019, which would not have happened as quickly without extra crews to help out.