Omaha City Council passes ordinances adding hate intimidation, scooter offenses

The City Council passed two ordinances Tuesday, one adding the offense of hate intimidation; the other allowing for ticketing of motor scooter violations.

Hate intimidation

Adding the hate intimidation offense follows suit with Nebraska statutes, which allow for a hate crime enhancement, and equips Omaha law enforcement with a "discrimination-based offense."

The new ordinance is not an enhancement, but allows for separate prosecution, according to council documents.

The violation focuses on the intent to intimidate someone or a group "because of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, or physical or mental disability" as a "separate and distinct offense."

Motorized scooters

The motor scooter ordinance establishes rules for those operating vehicles like those used during the city's scooter pilot program. Those laws include:

