Omaha City Council passes ordinances adding hate intimidation, scooter offenses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) The City Council passed two ordinances Tuesday, one adding the offense of hate intimidation; the other allowing for ticketing of motor scooter violations.
Hate intimidation
Adding the hate intimidation offense follows suit with Nebraska statutes, which allow for a hate crime enhancement, and equips Omaha law enforcement with a "discrimination-based offense."
The new ordinance is not an enhancement, but allows for separate prosecution, according to council documents.
The violation focuses on the intent to intimidate someone or a group "because of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, or physical or mental disability" as a "separate and distinct offense."
Motorized scooters
The motor scooter ordinance establishes rules for those operating vehicles like those used during the city's scooter pilot program. Those laws include:
- obeying all traffic laws
- not operating scooters on sidewalks or obstructing pedestrians
- only one person allowed on a motorized scooter
- all motorized scooter riders must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license or state ID
- only permitted on roadways where speed limit 35 miles per hour or less
- drivers may not consume alcohol and may be subjected to a breath test
- no parking on railroad tracks, in handicapped or other prohibited spaces, or in driveways