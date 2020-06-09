Omaha City Council passes ordinances adding hate intimidation, scooter offenses

Updated: Tue 4:38 PM, Jun 09, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) The City Council passed two ordinances Tuesday, one adding the offense of hate intimidation; the other allowing for ticketing of motor scooter violations.

Hate intimidation


Adding the hate intimidation offense follows suit with Nebraska statutes, which allow for a hate crime enhancement, and equips Omaha law enforcement with a "discrimination-based offense."

The new ordinance is not an enhancement, but allows for separate prosecution, according to council documents.

The violation focuses on the intent to intimidate someone or a group "because of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, or physical or mental disability" as a "separate and distinct offense."

Motorized scooters

The motor scooter ordinance establishes rules for those operating vehicles like those used during the city's scooter pilot program. Those laws include:

  • obeying all traffic laws
  • not operating scooters on sidewalks or obstructing pedestrians
  • only one person allowed on a motorized scooter
  • all motorized scooter riders must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license or state ID
  • only permitted on roadways where speed limit 35 miles per hour or less
  • drivers may not consume alcohol and may be subjected to a breath test
  • no parking on railroad tracks, in handicapped or other prohibited spaces, or in driveways

 