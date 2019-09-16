Omaha City Councilman pleads guilty after not filling 2012-2014 tax returns

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced Monday that Omaha City Council member Vincent J. Palermo pleaded guilty to three counts of willful failure to file income tax returns for 2012, 2013, and 2014 tax years.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s office, Palermo failed to file the returns, even though he received a gross income of about $145,434, $220,400, and $129,612 for those years.

Each count calls for a maximum penalty of up to one year of supervised release, a $100,00 fine, one year term of supervised release, and a $25 special assessment. The court ordered a presentence report and scheduled sentencing for December 9, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., according to the release.

“Mr. Palermo should have been more aware of his own financial obligations. This wasn’t an oversight or mistake. This was the willful intentional act of not filing federal tax returns as required under the law,” said Karl Stiften, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation on the release.

