Omaha City Council looks to small businesses for new snow removal bids

The City Council is tackling the high costs of snow removal.

When homeowners don’t clear their sidewalks 24-hours after the snowfall ends, and a neighbor calls to complain, a city contractor clears it for you.

Those bills are high.

After one case this winter, a woman was in the hospital after suffering a heart attack when she was billed $800 for not clearing her sidewalk.

While City Council understands that there are consequences to not following the rules, it’s impossible to justify such a large bill for a small sidewalk.

So, the City Council is changing the rules.

Last year, the city only received two bids from outside companies to remove snow from the side-walks of homes and businesses, and according to several councilmember’s, their fees were expensive.

Tuesday there was a unanimous vote to keep that from happening again.

“We have at least one bid that’s a third less than last year. It’s still higher than if you hired your own snow removers, but it’s more justifiable,” said council member Aimee Melton.

The plan includes urging Public works, with the help of the Chambers of Commerce, to seek out small and emerging business owners who would like to bid on snow removal.

"We need people to shovel their sidewalks and that's for the safety of everyone. Things happen and sometimes you'll miss it. The punishment needs to fit the crime. We can't be charging people $1k for their first mistake on not shoveling the sidewalk," said Melton.

Public Works is still going over the bids, but it appears they are dramatically lower than last winter’s.

It will still be more expensive than if you hired it yourself, but Councilman Melton says they won’t be as jaw-dropping as last year.