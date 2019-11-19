Omaha City Council approves vape tax

Omaha City Council has approved adding vaping products to the city's 3% tobacco tax during Tuesday’s meeting.

Vaping products are in the crosshairs of public health after the Centers for Disease Control recommended the public to not use the products, especially those with THC. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced its first Nebraska death related to severe lung disease connected to e-cigarettes or vaping earlier this year.

The industry argues that vape devices are used by people as a therapy to help quit smoking and shouldn’t be taxed at all, or at least at a lower rate. ”>City leaders debating the issue have said they believe that therapy is no longer the main use for vaping.

