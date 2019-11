City Council approved the addition the purchase of two Chevy Bolts and one Nissan Leaf for around $80,000 Tuesday afternoon.

Metro cities bolster municipal fleets with electric vehicles

The cars are electric and will be used as transportation for meter maids in the city.

City officials say the stop and go nature of downtown driving is ideal for electric vehicles and parking officials.

The city is also planning to put up to 40 EV charging stations throughout Omaha.