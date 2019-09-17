Omaha CWS to donate grant funding to ball fields damaged by flood

The College World Series of Omaha, Inc. and the NCAA are accepting grant applications through October 1, to aide in baseball and softball fields that have been impacted by this year’s flooding.

According to a release from the College World Series, the Contributions Committee Board Directors will review all applications filed no later than 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, and submit recommendations to the full board for approval.

Organizations interested in applying for the 2019-2020 grant cycle should head to the CWS website to apply.

