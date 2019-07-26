Omaha CBD shop is broken into twice in one week

Omaha business Total CBD, has been broken into twice in one week.

Chris Birch, the store owner walked up to a familiar scene Tuesday morning when his shop had been broken into for the second time, this time he claims the thieves knew what they were after.

“It was kind of random last time, some edibles, vape cartridges, topicals, they were going for the high dollar stuff it seemed,” said Birch. “This time it was all vape cartridges, they knew exactly what they were looking for.”

The shop has been open since April and both times they’ve been broken into, the security cameras didn’t work and according to Birch, that’s on the security company.

“We moved all our inventory, it’s all under lock and key,” said Birch. “There is 24-7 security that drives around but unfortunately this stuff takes only 90 seconds if they know what they’re after.”

Birch believes the break-ins were done by the same person and is offering a cash reward of $1,500 for any information leading to an arrest.

