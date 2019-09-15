Two injured in overnight shooting

An overnight shooing in Omaha leaves two people seriously injured.

The shooting happened near 29th and Pinkney around 2:45 Sunday morning.

Omaha Police were alerted by a Shotspotter activation and when they arrived on scene they found a man on the ground next to his car. When medics arrived they immediately began CPR and transported him to the hospital.

A short time later, another victim arrived at the CHI Health Emergency Room at 24th and Cuming St with wounds from the same shooting scene.

Omaha Police are currently looking for any witnesses that may have seen what happened.

As soon as we have any updates we will let you know.