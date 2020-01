The unbeaten Millard South girl's basketball team stayed that way throughout the Metro Holiday Tournament They won the finals over Omaha Westside 54-40.

The Millard South girl's basketball team poses for a photo after winning the Metro Holiday Tournament on 1/3/20.

They game was tied after the first quarter, but 17 unanswered points by the Patriots changed the game.

The team is now 11-0. It was the school's 10th Metro Holiday Tournament Title.