Olympic Swim trials postponed after Olympics pushed to 2021

Hours after the International Olympic Committee announced it would postpone the Summer Games until next year, USA Swimming pulled the plug on the last major event left on the Omaha-metro calendar in the coming months.

According to a letter from CEO Tim Hinchey II posted on Twitter, USA Swimming called off the swim trials slated to take place in June at CHI Health Center.

"We will work closely with the USOPC on rescheduling the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming to best align with Olympic Games preparations as further details become known," Hinchey's letter states.

"Most importantly, we will focus on finding ways to support our members & clubs to ensure they are best placed to come out of this stronger than ever.”