Olympic Swim Trials will return to Omaha in 2021

Some good news for area sports fans, the Olympic Swim Trials will return to Omaha.

There was some question as to whether the city would be able to host the event -- after it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday, the Omaha Sports Commission announced the swim trials will return, but a little earlier than usual.

That will coincide with part of the College World Series creating a rush on hotel room availability.

Josh Todd, president and executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission said: “Obviously overlapping with opening weekend is a little pressure on hotels. Quite frankly, once we found out we had enough hotel rooms available to accommodate both thanks to Visit Omaha and their hard work, working with the hotels to open up more blocks -- we knew we were going to move forward with this."

The swim trials are scheduled to take place from June 13 through June 20.

More than 1,200 athletes have qualified for the trials.

