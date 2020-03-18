Olsens Donuts closes to protect customers and employees

The threat of the coronavirus has forced a family-owned business in south Omaha to temporarily close its doors.

Olsens Bake Shop closed today to protect their customers and their family from the coronavirus.

It has been in business since 1948. They’ve never had to close for an extended period of time.

The closing is not for lack of business -- people are still coming in, picking their donuts and taking them out.

The Olsen crew is shutting it down because everyone who works here is vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Deb Olsen said, “It worries me a lot. I already have a virus that attacked my heart and she’s had heart problems, Mike, too. So we just want to be safe.”

Mel Olsen has been around awhile. She's never had to deal with anything like the coronavirus.

“No, I have not and I’m 84 years old. And I have never dealt with anything like this,” Mel said.

Many of the people who get their donuts here understand the Olsens decision. Many of the people here are long time customers.

Customer Robert Lee said, “Well, everybody has to make tough decisions these times. So I understand completely. I think they got to be careful and I think it’s probably prudent to do.”

The Olsens stress -- the donuts here will not go away forever. They will reopen when bars and restaurants go back to normal.