Older shoplifter hits outlet store

A shoplifter who doesn’t fit the usual profile is caught stealing on camera.

Investigators believe an older woman dropped 13 bottles of expensive cologne, perfume and makeup into her bag while she walked through the Ulta Beauty Supply store at Nebraska Crossing near Gretna.

The value of the stolen items is $1,100. The suspect didn’t try to hide her face and she has distinctive tattoos on her upper arms.

If you can identify the woman call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP.

