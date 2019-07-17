Old fashioned soda fountain in Tecumseh tributes local veterans

Ten years ago Wilbur and Bev Ramsey opened an old fashioned soda fountain in a storefront in Tecumseh, Neb.

The fountain was opened as a retirement business and a place to display a collection of photographs of veterans from Johnson County.

The collection has grown to over 750 photos and at a rate of about one a month, the collection continues to grow, according to Bev.

The Bev's welcome any veteran who has lived in Johnson County to contribute to their collection. They print and frame the photos themselves.

They have contemporary veterans, one of President Lincoln's bodyguards, and even Bev's own grandson included in the collage.

The soda fountain is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.