Old dam near Herman in need of repair, residents fear flooding

As we first reported an old dam that protects the town of Herman is badly in need of repair, but that’s in limbo over who is responsible.

What is designed as a dry dam filled landowners Ann and Joel Loftis with concern a few months ago.

Ann Loftis said, “I wouldn’t want to gamble on when it’s going to not hold.”

The runoff from surrounding hills has receded but the couple sees signs the danger isn’t stagnant.

“There should be like a drain a little swirl of water coming through and you don’t even see nothing it’s just plugged up,” said Joel.

Built on private land 70 years ago the dam has a public purpose. Flood protection for a school and town a couple of miles downstream.

The Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District has dam experts and the village of Herman has sent a formal request asking for their help.

Residents who lived here in the 1950s said the south side of town flooded prior to the dam.

John Winkler with GM Papio NRD said, “The dam is in need of repair.”

An official request in hand general manager John Winkler says now the NRD experts can get to work.

“Get it analyzed and see what the exact extent of the repairs are and we’ll work with the village and county and landowner to see to get those repairs made and make sure it’s a functioning unit again,” said Winkler.

That’s good news for the Loftis family and their neighbors downstream.

“They have access to funding to maybe help out to get the dam fixed. Because there are lives down there that we’re trying to protect,” said Ann.

The couple says don’t measure the need for repairs by the way the dry dam looks now. They’ve seen how it can backup and worry it will be worse next spring.

The village of Herman has also asked NRD for help to control runoff from farm ground near town. That’s caused several blocks to flood during heavy rain.

