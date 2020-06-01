Old Market businesses prepare for protests

Those who have invested in The Old Market are concerned about the targeting of their property. As police shut down the streets one owner got a good look at his building he hopes won’t be changed by violence.

As police block off Old Market streets, the boarded salon nearby is spray painted but not with graffiti. The hairstylists who work here want their feelings known.

“More about getting the word out that we support one another we’re always here for each other,” said a stylist.

It’s a different message Michael Henery put on his building.

“He doesn’t live here we’ve got it posted all over the building,” said Henery.

Jake Gardner, the neighboring bar owner not charged in the Old Market shooting death moved out of an apartment in Henery’s building 18 months ago.

“The people on social media found out his business licenses and everything were at the address of my building where he used to live. So they’ve told everybody on social media to come and destroy my building and that’s why we’re so concerned about it,” said Henery.

The Lion Building built in 1887 and Henery has owned it for 35-years while living not far away in a riverside condo.

From his balcony, Henery can see the tops of buildings in The Old Market.

“I’ll be watching the helicopters that go over because the police are there protecting every body’s property and the police are doing a wonderful job,” said Henery.

Michael Henery hopes his historic building doesn’t become a part of a dark chapter in Omaha’s history.

The street level of The Lion building contains a bar that will reopen in a couple of weeks and Henery is planning to renovate another section into a tasting room for a micro-brewery. Upper floors are apartments but the occupants have left for several days.

