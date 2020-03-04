$25K in merchandise stolen from Overland Sheepskin Co. in Omaha's Old Market

An Old Market business manager responded to a security alarm Tuesday to find $25,000 in items had been stolen from their store, according to authorities.

The Omaha Police Department report stated the manager at Overland Sheepskin Co. got a call from the alarm company

The business at 1011 Howard St. had a security alarm triggered at about 5 a.m. When the manager got to the business she found the back door to be open.

She contacted police, who came to clear the building in case the suspect or suspects were still there - but no one was found.

The total losses listed in the report amount to 60 items worth $25,000 in clothes and leather coats.