Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates’, ‘homosexual marriage,’ ‘open borders’

A lawmaker from the northern Cincinnati suburbs is under criticism for a social media post blaming mass shootings on “drag queen advocates,” homosexual marriage," “the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders),” and “snowflakes who can’t accept a duly-elected President.”

“After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game,” wrote State Rep. Candice Keller, R- Middletown, in a Facebook post on her personal page Sunday.

“Why not place the blame where it belongs?”

Screenshots of the post, which are not visible to the general public, were given to FOX19 NOW and other media Sunday, hours after a 24-year-old gunman from Bellbrook, Ohio, killed nine people and injured 27 others in a downtown Dayton nightlife district and one day after a gunman killed 20 people and injured several others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Keller was not alone in turning to social media in light of the shootings.

Several 2020 Democratic candidates and current Democratic office holders such as State Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-North Avondale, decried the shootings and expressed frustration and blame over what they called lack of action to curtail gun violence.

We reached out to Keller and her spokeswoman for comment.

Keller responded Monday morning by asking us to leave messages at her Columbus office phone, not her cell phone, and told us her spokeswoman’s phone is her personal one, too.

“As El Paso, Dayton and the nation grieves, her Facebook post was inappropriate,” Jane Timken, chairwoman for the Ohio Republican Party, said in a statement Monday morning to FOX19 NOW.

Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach, a Democrat, called her out on Twitter and asked the public to call her Columbus office to tell her what they think.

“We are recognizing that this is the time for prayer and reflection. Some want to politicize these events, and I cannot condone such comment and behavior," Todd Hall, chairman of the Butler County Republican Party, told FOX19 WXIX

Keller is serving her second full term in the Ohio House. She was appointed in November 2016 following her election win, according to her biography on www.ohiohouse.gov.

She represents the 53rd House District, which is made up of portions of Butler County.

Keller recently announced she is running to replace term-limited State Sen. Bill Coley in 2020.

She faces Republicans State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Township, and West Chester Township Trustee Lee Wong.

No Democrats have announced to run yet.

