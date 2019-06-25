Offutt to conduct readiness exercise

Offutt Air Force Base, near Bellevue is scheduled to perform a training exercise between June 25-28.

The base urges the surrounding area that the event is routine and that any loud noises or emergency vehicles near the base are a part of a simulated training exercise.

All events will be happening on-base and the public should not be alarmed. Media will not be allowed to cover this event in order to protect tactics and procedures.

For additional information, contact the 55th Wing Public Affairs office at (402) 294- 3663.

