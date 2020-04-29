Offutt closes child care facility after employee tests positive for COVID-19

At Offutt Air Force Base, their 55th Wing has closed the Child Development Center located off the Rising View housing area.

According to the release, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution in response to a child care provider who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person had been in contact with other employees and children within the facility, and a contact investigation is underway.

There’s no reopening date as of now, as the center professionally cleans the facility.

