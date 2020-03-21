Offutt Base Commander reports 2 presumptive positive cases

The 55th Wing Commander at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue posted to Facebook announcing two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases.

The cases are a husband and wife who are experiencing mild symptoms and are being monitored by medical personnel, according to the post.

The Facebook post says that the couple had not been in large groups of other service members but in an abundance of caution, those who were in close contact have been notified and will be in quarantine until the presumptive positives can be officially confirmed.

They don't expect test results for at least 4 days.