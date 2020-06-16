Offutt Air Force Base continues recovery after 2 natural disasters

Today makes three years since the Offutt Air Force Base and Bellevue was hit by a tornado.

Offutt doesn't find itself in the way of many natural disasters, but a tornado and a historic flood leaves a lot of rebuilding.

"At about 8:15 p.m. was when the tornado that ravaged the base touched down," said Chief Master Sergeant Brain Thomas.

Chief Master Sergeant Brain Thomas recalls 3 years ago when an EF-1 tornado hit Offutt Air Force Base with winds around 110mph.

"Certainly it caused an extensive amount of damage," said Thomas.

The tornado was only on the ground for 5 minutes but caused approximately $20 million in damage to buildings, houses, and aircraft.

"As it pertains to that tornadic event we were fully recovered," said Thomas.

Offutt found itself in another natural disaster just last year when a large portion of the base was underwater from the historic Missouri River flooding.

Lt. Col. Chris Conover, 55th Wing said, "The majority of these buildings are destroyed inside. We're going to demolish those and rebuild back those campuses."

Lt. Col. Chris Conover is with the Base Rebuild Program Management Office. He says 8 campuses in total will be rebuilt from the ground up.

"Part of this rebuilding effort is a Congressional Mandate to raise these new buildings to the 100-year flood level," said Conover.

The plan is to raise critical mission buildings 3 feet above that mark and noncritical mission buildings to 2 feet above. Some of the buildings are already being renovated, but with a design that can be easily cleaned if another flood ever happened again.

"In addition, right now off base, they're raising the levees that were down significantly to the flood level. That's a process that started in April and we'll finish this year in December," said Conover.

In all, the flood caused an estimated $1 billion in damage to the base.

Chief Master Sergeant Thomas says the last time Offutt was directly hit by a tornado prior to 2017 was in the 1950s.

