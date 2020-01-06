Offutt AFB: Commander 'understood' new gun policy 'could be viewed negatively'

About a week after new gun restrictions were announced at Offutt Air Force Base, the 55th Wing's Public Affairs office issued a response reinforcing the policy and indicating authorities there had anticipated the outcry seen on social media.

Here's the full statement issued by the public affairs office issued on Monday morning:

“After a very comprehensive review, considering a vast array of insights and experiences, the collective feedback received and the counsel of experts, the commander amended the policy with the safety and security in mind for everyone at Team Offutt. His intent for this change is that firearms will be effectively controlled and safely handled on the installation by our highly trained 55th Security Forces Squadron personnel. He greatly appreciates the feedback and understood from the beginning this change could be viewed negatively and may inconvenience some. However, he strongly believes in the policy change and feels it is in the best interest of Offutt Air Force Base.”