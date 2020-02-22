Officials work to keep ice jam flooding controlled in Fremont

The people along the Platte are keeping a close eye on the river this weekend. Warmer temperatures could mean relief from those ice jams, but everything could change in a moment’s notice.

Officials in Dodge County are preparing for more water tonight.

On County Road, 19 crews are working to reinforce the wall on the side of the road leading into the river. They’ve been out here all afternoon.

Water levels are starting to rise as temps are causing ice to melt. Officials tell us today's nice weather is really a double edge sword.

They say the need to ice jam to start melting but it's causing water to rush. The ice jam is anywhere between six and seven miles long right now.

Officials are telling us they are up against water coming out on both the Dodge and the Saunders County side. This area on County Road 19 is one of the top concerns tonight.

