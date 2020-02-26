Officials to seek bids on Lincoln-Omaha intercity commuter bus service

State officials will seek bids this spring from companies to run buses between Lincoln and Omaha, a service aimed at the thousands of people who commute between the cities daily.

MEETINGS: NDOT study findings presented today in Omaha, tomorrow in Ashland

Project officials said Tuesday that a state feasibility study has put the more than 15-year-old idea closer to getting the green light.

The annual cost of $5 million has been estimated for the first two years, and transportation officials think federal funds earmarked for intercity bus service can offset half of the operating costs and most of the capital investment.