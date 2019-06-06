HEARTLAND FLOOD: Officials team up for answers to lingering troubles

For small towns along the Missouri River there's growing concern over a railway becoming a big problem. Officials are teaming up in search of a solution.

On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds was back in southwest Iowa looking over the lingering flood troubles. Part of the ongoing problem has been blamed on BNSF. When the railway fixed the breaches under the tracks, it apparently cut off the water's escape route.

Now Reynolds is asking for more state agencies to get involved. According to Fremont Emergency Management, the Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation and Homeland Security will be speaking with BNSF and asking them to put more culverts in place.

Fremont County Emergency Management’s Mike Crecelius said earlier action could have prevented a second evacuation.

"We believe if they had put in more tubes north of Percival like we previously requested, that a lot of this water would have flowed to the east and wouldn't have as much water in Percival, if any. And the area of McPaul and Bartlett would be draining better than it is."

In a statement, BNSF said that based on its surveys they believe the water surface elevation is not affected by the railway but by other factors including levee breaches. The company also notes it has added 30 culverts in the area providing more drainage than what existed before the flood.

Freemont Emergency Management is meeting with the Corps of Engineers on Monday. They're expecting an update on when more work will begin on a major nearby levee - another key piece to getting flood victims back home.