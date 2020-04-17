Officials say woman dies in rural Kansas house fire

HIAWATHA, Kan. - Officials say a woman has died in a rural northeastern Kansas house fire. Wichita station KSNW says the fire was reported around 3 a.m. Thursday in Brown County.

A family member told the station that the 74-year-old woman and her husband initially escaped the fire, but that the woman went back inside to try to save a dog and did not survive.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it's investigating the cause of the fire, but noted that no foul play was suspected. Officials said the man who escaped the fire was hospitalized.

Authorities have not released the victims' names.