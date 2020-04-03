Officials say Nebraska Christian College closing this spring

Officials say Nebraska Christian College has too few students to sustain operations so it must close at the end of this semester.

The college moved to the Omaha suburb of Papillion in 2006 after opening in 1944 in the northeast Nebraska city of Norfolk. The college merged in 2016 with Hope International University in Fullerton, Calif.

Hope officials say the 85 students enrolled at the Nebraska school already are Hope International students by virtue of the merger.

Students may choose to transition to Hope International’s California campus or complete their degrees online. Ministry students participating in residencies can continue at their host churches.