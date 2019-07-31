Officials say Highway 2 could open sooner than expected

6 News has learned Highway 2 may be open sooner than expected, offering some hope to business owners in Nebraska City.

"We are absolutely ready for the road to open,” said Kelly Bequette, the owner of the Keeping Room.

Like most businesses in Nebraska City, it’s been a struggle since the flood hit back in March. Highway 2 is the way many of her customers come in from Iowa, and they’re visiting far less frequently.

"We have some of them that come up and around every few weeks to catch up on things and get their business done.'> <"It takes them an extra three to four hours."

Throughout the city, there are signs of struggle; some businesses cutting back on hours, others downsizing, careful to clarify they are not closing.

The Iowa Department of Transportation believes efforts, like raising up portions of the road, will pay off in the long run, even if it means to take a little longer to get the highway open.

“With water being our primary concern we just want to make sure we're making resilient improvements,” said Austin Yates an engineer with IDOT. “So if water does come back up, or we get a lot of rain we can convey that water off the road and keep the road open."

In other signs of progress, in recent days work has begun on building a second set of bridges east of the Missouri River Bridge. Officials said this will help prevent road closures during future floods.

