Officials say 1 person dead following Iowa apartment fire

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Fire officials in central Iowa say one person has died following an apartment fire in suburban Des Moines.

The Ankeny Fire Department said Thursday in a news release that the fire was reported late Wednesday afternoon at the Trilein Apartments in Ankeny.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from a third floor window and began a search in that apartment, eventually finding and removing a person from the unit.

Firefighters say the person was not breathing, and crews immediately began CPR. The person was taken by ambulance to a Des Moines hospital and died there.

The victim's name has not been released. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

 