Officials look for input on new southwest library location

Officials want the public's help to decide the location of a new library in Douglas County.

According to officials, Omaha Public Library shared an updated master facilities plan which recommended building a new southwest branch.

The goal is to alleviate traffic at the Millard Branch and serve the growing population westward.

A conversation on the new location is set for Wednesday, December 4th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be held at the Omaha Police Officers Association Hall on Cryer Avenue.