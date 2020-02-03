Officials investigating south Omaha house fire

Authorities are investigating a residential fire that displaced two people Sunday.

Omaha Fire was called to the scene near 20th and J streets just before 1 p.m. Sunday, according to an OFD news release.

No one was in the one-and-a-half-story single-family home at the time, but a dog and a cat were rescued from the blaze, which contained to one room, the release states. Omaha utility crews, Red Cross, and the Humane Society were on scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.