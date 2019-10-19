Officials identify Iowa deputies, suspect shot late Thursday

Authorities have identified officers and a suspect wounded in a shootout as law enforcement sought to serve an arrest warrant.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that Guthrie County Sheriff's Deputies Steven Henry and Jim Mink sustained gunshot wounds, as did 52-year old suspect Randall Comly.

Investigators say the shooting happened late Thursday night as the officers sought to serve felony warrants on Comly. Officers reportedly came under fire after being let into an apartment where Comly was staying. Officers returned fire.

A spokesman with MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center says Henry and Mink are both in good condition. Police say Comly remains at a Des Moines hospital is in law enforcement custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stuart Police Officer Tyler DeFrancisco suffered a gunpowder burn in the shootout.