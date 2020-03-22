Officials give update on COVID-19 cases, containment efforts in Douglas County

Omaha and Douglas County officials held another news conference Sunday afternoon to update residents about the newest COVID-19 cases and to outline developments in their coronavirus containment efforts.

Director of the Douglas County Health Department Dr. Adi Pour, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, and the Board of Health President Chris Rodgers hosted a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The conference provided the latest update on COVID-19 cases in Douglas County.

The number of available tests in the metro will grow, which means so will the number of positive cases.

UNMC Chancellor Jeffery Gold addressed testing saying it takes time to get an answer depending on where you get tested.

“It varies where their results are done. It physically takes two hours to three hours to actually run the specimen and get an answer, but they tend to be batched, and we tend to run several batches a day. And the reason being is they occur in place between 36 and 72 specimens,” said Gold.

Another topic brought up was crowd sizes and enforcement. Both the mayor and the police chief said residents have done a great job following orders.

There have been no citations for crowd size violations.