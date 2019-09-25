Two Nebraska parks face an uncertain future when flooding recedes

According to Nebraska Parks and Rec director Brook Bench, this is the first time in history that the Missouri River has crested above 30-feet in September, and this is presenting several tough decisions regarding NP Dodge Park and Freedom Park.

Forcing officials to take a hard look at the park's futures.

Aside from the parks being closed again due to this year's flooding, and certain camping grounds being closed indefinitely, a major issue that has surfaced is the number of wetland plants that have started to grow.

According to Bench, after wetland plants begin to grow certain areas of the land are vulnerable to becoming a federal wetland, and that doesn't allow the city to rebuild those areas of the park for recreation after the water recedes.

Bench believes that this might not be a bad thing.

"The potential that we have with nature and this beautiful area down here. I think people would really enjoy that here a lot more than looking at this and goalposts that are three-quarters underwater," said Bench.

NP Dodge Park hasn't been open since the first round of flooding in March.

"We're really starting to rethink Dodge Park, as a department and as a city," said Bench. "To see the transformation of what happens to a park when you don't do anything for a year, it's pretty amazing."

Another issue presenting itself is the lack of access to Freedom Park. It's also been closed all year. The WWII ship "Hazard" is located there.

"Hazard" is the last Admiral Class minesweeper left in the United States, and it's underwater.

"Mother Nature wants to take over areas that it used to have, and it is," said Bench.

Bench tells 6 News, that all the historical artifacts in the park may have to be relocated out of the floodplain.

"They are very special ships and we know that they are. We want them somewhere that the future generations can enjoy them and right now they're not," said Bench.

Where they will be moved to is uncertain, but with the sheer magnitude of the project, it will have to be somewhere close.

With colder temperatures right the corner, the department faces some tough decisions ahead regarding the future of these parks.