Officers cleared in central Iowa shootout

A prosecutor in central Iowa has cleared two officers involved in an October shootout that injured two Guthrie County deputies and a suspect.

Station KCCI says Adair County Attorney Melissa Larson issued a four-page report Wednesday saying deputies Kent Gries and Steven Henry, as well as Stuart Police Officer Tyler DeFrancisco, were justified in firing their weapons at 52-year-old Randall Comly during the Oct. 17 incident.

Comly is accused of firing a handgun at Gries and DeFrancisco as they tried to arrest him inside a Stuart apartment complex.

The uninjured officers returned fire, wounding Comly. Their shots also injured two other deputies posted outside the apartment complex.