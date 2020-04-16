Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Deweese

An officer-involved shooting Thursday in Deweese is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the agency reported in a statement.

At 3:54 p.m. a deputy with the Nuckolls County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of a suspect -- later identified as Wesley Blessing, 44, of Hastings -- from a previous Clay County Sheriff's Office investigation was in Deweese.

As the deputy responded, Blessing was seen with a handgun. During a confrontation, Blessing was shot by the deputy, authorities stated.

Law enforcement came to the scene and rendered medical aid to Blessing, who was taken to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with serious injuries.

Blessing has since been taken to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office requested the NSP investigate the officer-involved shooting.